‘NBFCs have made adequate provisions, do not expect a quantum jump in bad loans’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have already made provisions for non-performing assets and do not expect a sharp spike in bad loans following the Supreme Court verdict.
“Most companies were already making provisions for. All of us were prepared and we don’t see a significant quantum jump or change happening to that extent,” said Raman Aggarwal, Co-Chairman, FIDC, and Independent Director, Paisalo Digital, on Wednesday.
Responding to questions at a virtual press meet by the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), NBFCs said they have made provisions for NPAs, but hope the additional relief is provided from the Centre.
Most NBFCs and lenders have already applied for the earlier round of relief that was given to borrowers, they said, adding that they are yet to get it.
“It is an ex-gratia relief, we have filed our claims,” Aggarwal explained.
Meanwhile, NBFCs also reported improvement in collections and continued demand post the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
“NBFCs are adequately capitalised, although there may be some pressures on smaller firms,” said Ramesh Iyer, Chairman, FIDC, VC and MD, Mahindra Finance, adding that collections have also improved on a month-on-month basis.
FIDC has also given suggestions on the discussion paper by the Reserve Bank of India on revised regulatory framework for NBFCs.
“FIDC welcomes the tiered approach,” said KV Srinivasan, Director and CEO, Profectus Capital, adding that it has highlighted the issue of smaller NBFCs and minimum capital requirement.
“Based on increase in prices, real GDP and regulatory judgement, the entry point norms will be revised from ₹2 crore to ₹20 crore,” the discussion paper had proposed on the minimum net owned funds.
Srinivasan said it has been suggested that this should be extended and companies with less than ₹2 crore capital should be given sufficient time to reach the threshold.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...