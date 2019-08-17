Money & Banking

Net NPAs likely to come down to 6 per cent in Q2, Q3: Union Bank MD

PTI Ahmedabad | Updated on August 17, 2019 Published on August 17, 2019

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India   -  BL

With the net Non Performing Assets (NPAs) coming down, Union Bank of India is looking at good growth from this year, its MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said here on Saturday.

“We expect good growth from this year. Basically, huge NPAs from 2014 onwards caused a lot of problem to recognise and resolve. But the Government helped. Our balance sheet is much cleaner,” he said.

“Our NPAs have been recognised, and our net NPA is at 7 per cent. In second and third quarter, it will come down to 6 per cent. So we expect good growth from this year,” he said.

Rai was here for a two-day meeting of branch heads.

The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks to undertake a month-long consultation process with officers starting from branch levels to seek suggestions for achieving $5 trillion economy in five years.

Published on August 17, 2019
Union Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ujjivan Bank files draft red herring prospectus with SEBI