Money & Banking

New EDs take charge at UBI, CBoI, BoM and BoI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 11, 2021

 

Nitesh Ranjan and Vivek Wahi have assumed charge as Executive Director (ED) at Union Bank of India (UBI) and Central Bank of India (CBoI), respectively.

Rajeev Puri and AB Vijayakumar also joined CBoI and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), respectively, as EDs.

Before his elevation, Ranjan was Chief General Manager at UBI. Wahi was earlier General Manager with Bank of India, and Puri was Chief General Manager with Punjab National Bank.

Vijayakumar was earlier Chief Vigilance Officer at Indian Overseas Bank.

More
14 CGMs/GMs elevated as Executive Directors in various public sector banks
 

Meanwhile, Bank of India (BoI), in a stock exchange notice, said three new EDs have joined the Bank -- Monika Kalia (Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India), Swarup Dasgupta (General Manager, BoI) and M Karthikeyan (General Manager, Indian Bank).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 11, 2021
Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Central Bank of India
Union Bank of India
board of directors (appointment and change)
public sector banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.