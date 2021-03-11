New EDs take charge at UBI, CBoI, BoM and BoI

Nitesh Ranjan and Vivek Wahi have assumed charge as Executive Director (ED) at Union Bank of India (UBI) and Central Bank of India (CBoI), respectively.

Rajeev Puri and AB Vijayakumar also joined CBoI and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), respectively, as EDs.

Before his elevation, Ranjan was Chief General Manager at UBI. Wahi was earlier General Manager with Bank of India, and Puri was Chief General Manager with Punjab National Bank.

Vijayakumar was earlier Chief Vigilance Officer at Indian Overseas Bank.

Meanwhile, Bank of India (BoI), in a stock exchange notice, said three new EDs have joined the Bank -- Monika Kalia (Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India), Swarup Dasgupta (General Manager, BoI) and M Karthikeyan (General Manager, Indian Bank).