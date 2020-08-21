‘New paradigm of maximisation of stakeholder’s value need of the hour’

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Insisting on the need to veer the focus on human relationship and not accumulating wealth, SC Khuntia, Chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), said that the new paradigm of maximisation of stakeholder’s value is the need of the hour.
He was speaking at the National Insurance Academy’s (NIA) first annual International Colloquium (virtual) titled ‘Transition to Stakeholders Value Creation’.
Khuntia said: “With the principle of maximisation of shareholder’s value, there is a concentration of wealth in a few hands only, resulting in inequality. So, in the interest of the long-term sustainability, we have to look out for the new paradigm of maximisation of stakeholder’s value”.
Customer and employee satisfaction are the keys to creating more value, he said, adding that maximisation of welfare does not mean that one section of the society is against another, but an equilibrium must establish in which everyone feels valued.
“Independent directors play an important role in safeguarding the interests of different stakeholders. As resources belong to the society, besides the financial goals of wealth creation, there are also non-financial goals thatneed to be fulfilled,” he said.
MR Kumar, Chairman, LIC of India, said that corporate governance is the nucleus of all functions of any organisation, and organisations have the stakeholder governance committee to take care of the interests of their stakeholders such as shareholders, employees, suppliers, government, environment, and the society as a whole.
GN Bajpai, former Chairman, SEBI and LIC of India, said the behavior of people cannot be changed through legislation, but it can be changed through motivation.
GSrinivasan, Director, NIA, said that corporate governance has assumed a lot of importance in India and the world, and the government and regulators are taking a conscious effort to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...