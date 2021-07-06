NHB imposes ₹4.75 lakh fine on HDFC

The National Housing Bank has imposed a monetary penalty on Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) of ₹4.75 lakh for non-compliance with certain provisions.

“...NHB has on July 5, 2021 imposed a monetary penalty of ₹4,75,000 plus GST on the Corporation for technical non-compliance with NHB circular NHB(ND)/DRS/PolNo.58/2013-14 dated November 18, 2013 and NHB(ND)/DRS/Policy Circular No.75/2016- 17 dated July 1, 2016,” HDFC said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Corporation will be taking necessary steps to comply, it further said.