NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar for more reforms in banking sector

Inside Le Locle’s watch factories
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday called for further reforms in the banking sector after the recent recapitalisation and mergers, saying banks need autonomy and must work at arm’s length from the government.
Speaking at the India Economic Summit, Kumar said the government must consider tapping the capital markets and raise long-term funds for creating long-term assets through routes such as sovereign bonds and not only look at the banking sector for financing infrastructure development.
“I think that the next focus will have to be on governance reforms in a very major way, governance reforms in the banking sector particularly because that is needed,” Kumar said.
He further said there have been several committees looking into that. “Time has come...along with this round of recapitalisation and mergers, you do make sure that banks are now governed, managed and bank boards etc get the autonomy at arm’s length distance from the government,” Kumar said.
In August, the government decided to merge 10 public sector banks into four with an aim to make global-sized banks. The government had also announced ₹70,000 crore upfront capital infusion into several public sector banks.
Reiterating that he has been a “votary of privatisation of some of the public sector banks,” Kumar said such a step “does make for a better, competitive situation in the economy, in the financial sector”.
He, however, said the banking sector alone should not be expected to do the “heavy lifting” to provide funds to finance investments, specially in infrastructure sector, and the government must look at tapping the capital markets.
“We do need the government to tap capital markets, where you can get long-term financing for long-term asset creation you need and this is where you want to attract pension funds etc into government, “Kumar added.
He also said domestic debt to GDP is low at around 54 per cent.
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
At the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, the family is a special bond to celebrate
The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a smart car that really gets to know your driving style
Sun, sea and surf are a given in Ahangama, but so are quiet villas and breathtaking views that help you relax
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...