Nitin Chugh resigns as MD and CEO, Ujjivan SFB

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.
“...we hereby inform you that the bank has received a letter dated August 18, 2021 from Nitin Chugh tendering his resignation from the position of Managing Director and CEO of the bank with effect from close of business hours on September 30, 2021,” Ujjivan SFB said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
His tenure as the Director is co-terminus with his tenure as MD and CEO of the bank, it further said, adding that he will cease to be a Director of the bank with effect from the aforesaid date.
Ujjivan SFB had appointed Chugh as MD and CEO from December 1, 2019. He joined the bank in August 2019 as President and worked with then MD and CEO Samit Ghosh for a smooth transition.
