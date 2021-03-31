Northern Arc Capital partners CDC Group to create first pooled bond issuance

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The CDC Group, an UK-based development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, has partnered with Chennai-based NBFC Northern Arc Capital to create its first-ever pooled bond issuance (PBI) transaction in India. The PBI worth ₹320 crore will provide systemic liquidity to six Indian microfinance institutions (MFIs).
In a press release, the debt financing platform Northern Arc Capital said, the investment is expected to support MFIs in providing over 630,000 new micro-loans to low-income households, primarily female and rural borrowers, increasing their access to finance and enabling them to manage cash flow and maintain or grow their businesses.
“Northern Arc’s forte has been to introduce impact sectors to investors through its innovative products and structures. CDC’s first investment in a Pooled Bond Issuance in the microfinance sector in India is testament to this,” Kshama Fernandes, CEO, Northern Arc Capital, was quoted in the statement.
Annapurna Finance, Arohan Financial Services, ASA International, Asirvad Microfinance Limited, Chaitanya India and Fusion Microfinance are the six MFIs which will get liquidity under the PBI structure.
“This exciting partnership with Northern Arc marks CDC’s first Pooled Bond Issuance in India and comes at a time when systemic liquidity is critically needed to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable population in India,” Srini Nagarajan, MD and Head of Asia at CDC, said in the statement.
“We are pleased that our investment will facilitate access for small businesses and will especially ensure that more women in India have improved access to finance, helping to uplift their livelihoods, households and communities,” he added.
The PBI product, developed by Northern Arc, pools together for one investor a set of debentures issued by diverse entities. These debentures are partially guaranteed by the Northern Arc.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...