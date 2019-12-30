Monday, December 30, 2019

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : December 30, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Jan-2020 80.255 80.335 80.1325 80.1925 84321 80348
Feb-2020 80.605 80.63 80.0125 80.51 7338 10525
Mar-2020 80.72 81.01 80.72 80.88 1686 4141
Apr-2020 81.0025 81.4625 81.0025 81.3775 1363 1173
EURUSD
Jan-2020 1.1227 1.1227 1.1199 1.1202 3248 4629
GBPINR
Jan-2020 93.89 93.97 93.7175 93.8775 152416 81885
Feb-2020 94.105 94.2875 94.02 94.1725 9305 14221
Mar-2020 94.2975 94.6 94.2975 94.5325 396 2460
Apr-2020 94.72 95.0425 94.72 94.9675 475 453
May-2020 95.305 95.305 95.305 95.305 1 207
GBPUSD
Jan-2020 1.3115 1.3139 1.3092 1.3126 3668 2636
JPYINR
Jan-2020 65.605 65.7075 65.525 65.605 20250 28193
Feb-2020 65.9975 65.9975 65.78 65.865 2098 2177
Mar-2020 66.15 66.25 66.14 66.25 128 202
Apr-2020 66.6475 66.6475 66.6475 66.6475 10 11
USDINR
Jan-2020 71.5975 71.645 71.505 71.5325 1006037 1667636
Feb-2020 71.82 71.82 71.705 71.73 137865 190300
Mar-2020 72.05 72.05 71.945 71.955 8017 96783
Apr-2020 72.35 72.38 72.28 72.29 3515 145134
May-2020 72.525 72.6 72.4925 72.4975 325 46859
Jun-2020 72.755 72.8 72.71 72.71 535 14974
Jul-2020 73.1975 73.1975 72.915 72.915 37 20112
Aug-2020 73.17 73.245 73.17 73.245 2 6077
Sep-2020 73.5 73.5 73.5 73.5 1 6248
Oct-2020 73.7875 73.7875 73.7875 73.7875 6 11504
Nov-2020 73.83 73.965 73.83 73.9475 66 4346
Dec-2020 74.1 74.15 74.0425 74.1025 408 883
USDJPY
Jan-2020 109.16 109.22 109.01 109.08 908 58
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
