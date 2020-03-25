Opt for digital payments: NPCI

Get fitter during the lockdown
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has urged users as well as providers of essential services to opt for digital payments and reduce social contact during the nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus.
“In the current lockdown situation, we request citizens to stay at home. We urge all service providers of essential services and consumers to switch to digital payments methods to stay protected,” said Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI, in a statement on Wednesday.
He stressed that NPCI’s business continuity plan is resilient and the United Payments Interface (UPI) is capable to take up any additional load.
“Specifically, the infrastructure will support the additional load and challenges on the UPI platform, as more and more users are tapping into the benefits, ease and safety of digital transactions,” he said.
NPCI and the State governments are also working to get more vendors of essential services on the digital platforms and has fast tracked the process.
“For vendors and merchants, we have fast tracked the onboarding system on UPI or UPI-QR to make it totally contactless and fully online. Vendors do not have to compromise on self-isolation guidelines to complete this essential task,” said Asbe.
