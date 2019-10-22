Oriental Bank of Commerce Q2 profit rises 24.5% to ₹127 crore

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has reported a 24.5 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2019 at ₹127 crore (₹102 crore).

This bottomline performance for the quarter under review was higher than the net profit of ₹113 crore recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total income for the second quarter stood at ₹5,702 crore, higher than the level of ₹4,967 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the first half this fiscal, OBC has reported a net profit of ₹239 crore (net loss of ₹292 crore).