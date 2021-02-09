Paytm offers ‘rent payment’ feature through credit cards with a cashback offer

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Paytm, a digital financial services platform, has expanded its rent payments feature enabling tenants to transfer their monthly rent to their landlords’ bank account through their credit cards.
The company has also announced a cashback of up to ₹1,000 on such transactions. Besides earning cashback on every transaction, users will also be able to accumulate credit card points.
Narendra Yadav, Vice President - Paytm said in a statement: "House rent is one the highest recurring expenses for tenants in our country. Within few months of the launch, our Rent Payment feature is already enabling millions of users to maintain liquidity in these uncertain times and pay the rent as per their credit card cycle. With the expansion of this service, Paytm will continue its market leadership in rent payments, and we are expecting to process rents worth ₹300 crore by March '21”.
For paying to the landlord, the user simply needs to select "Rent Payment" from the "Recharge & Pay Bills" section on Paytm Home Screen. Users can transfer money directly from the credit card to the landlord's bank account. Paytm also gives the flexibility to make rent payments through other payment modes such as UPI, Debit Card, Net Banking. To make it hassle-free, the user only has to enter the landlord's bank account details and nothing more. The dashboard also helps to track all rent payments, reminds about payment due dates and sends instant payment confirmation to landlords, the statement added.
The company is committed to making all recurring payments such as utility bills, credit card bills, etc., hassle-free for users. Soon, payments through credit cards will be enabled for other recurring expenses such as tuition fees, house-help's salary, etc., it added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...