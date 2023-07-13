Pension regulator PFRDA has invited bids from technology firms to participate in the tendering process for PINTRA, the PFRDA intranet system.

PINTRA is the first phase of the Authority’s Technology Architecture (TARCH) project, and the pension regulator is in the process of selecting a Systems Integrator (SI) vendor for this module.

The SI vendor will be responsible for studying existing processes, proposing improved workflows, and providing design, development, customisation, implementation, and maintenance services for PINTRA, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has said.

The successful bidder will play a pivotal role in PFRDA’s digital transformation journey, according to the pension regulator.

The last date for submission of bids for selection as an SI is August 16, 2023.

Going forward, PFRDA also proposes to roll out more technology modules under the TARCH project, including Website Revamp and Chat-bot; PFRDA Online Intermediary Supervision Engine (POISE), and the PFRDA Repository & Information Systems Management: Data and Analytics Platform (PRISM).

These modules will be taken up for bidding at a later stage, and PFRDA will announce a separate tendering processes for each module.

India’s pension assets (NPS and APY) have been growing at a compounded annual growth of over 20 per cent in recent years, and its assets under management touched ₹9.8 lakh crore as of end-June 2023.