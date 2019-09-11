PNB sets up working groups ease merger

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
In the run up to the merger of United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank, the latter has set up working groups for 23 functional areas, including products, processes, human resources, credit and bad loans, with participation of top officials from the three banks.
This is aimed at streamlining the amalgamation.
Also read: For seamless three-way merger, PNB goes on consultant recruitment drive
Sunil Mehta, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank, said the merger is not only a legal merger but also a one in terms of technology, products and services, common services, etc.
“We will create an organisational structure where we don’t have to lose manpower. We capitalise on them and we are able to create new verticals (such as marketing), which is a win-win situation, creating value to the organisation and gains for the customers,” explained Mehta on the sidelines of the Indian Banks’ Association’s 72nd annual general meeting.
The PNB chief said the amalgamation issues are being deliberated by the respective boards of the three banks. PNB’s board has already given an in-principle approval for the amalgamation. The bank is working out a detailed amalagamation plan.
Mehta said all the three banks are on equal footing. Employees are going to gain out of it because the best of the facilities available in each of these banks will be made available to the employees of the unified entity. Another advantage is that there will be no retrenchment of staff. Further, there will be synergies between the three banks.
“For example, OBC has got good systems and processes. They have got a very good overlapping presence with PNB. So, we can take a lot of advantage of the synergies. We can optimise on our resources and create more value for the our stakeholders.
“United Bank of India has very good CASA (current account, savings account) deposits at 51 per cent of total deposits, which is highest in the industry. We do not have much presence in the Eastern and North-Eastern parts. There United Bank has got a very good presence. These synergies will definitely benefit the amalgamated entity,” said Mehta.
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
Home cover policies have multiple rules and restrictions that you need to be aware of
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports