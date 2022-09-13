PSB Alliance eyeing talent to steer IT platforms and business services for state-owned banks

Mumbai, Sept 13

PSB Alliance Pvt Ltd (PAPL) has decided to break the public sector banking mould vis-a-vis its Human Resource (HR) practices.

It is seeking to hire and retain the best talent who can steer IT platforms and business services to meet common IT and operational needs of state-owned banks.

PAPL is an umbrella organisation of all PSBs. It is in the process of taking over all the activities of the ‘eBkray’ (a common e-auction platform for PSBs), which is currently being managed by Indian Bank

Themove comes in the backdrop of PAPL focussing on various new industry-wide business / IT projects relating to doorstep banking (DSB), e-auction portals, private cloud, and MSME ecosystem on behalf of all public sector banks (PSBs).

Currently, PAPL provides DSB services to all PSBs (state-owned banks), primarily focussing on delivering financial and non-financial banking services at customers doorstep.

As the company envisages itself to function like a top IT / ITES firm, it wants to align its HR policies with the industry, with the best of the talent coming in from top private, public, consulting and MNC organisations.

“Ever-evolving technological innovations, emerging business opportunities, innovations in the services and delivery channels to reach to the target groups and heightened competition has necessitated change in the approach towards recruiting right talent in PSB Alliance.

“Quality resources having deep understanding of the respective domains and insight to gauge the emerging challenges and opportunities for growth, are key to remain ahead of the curve,”PAPL said.

Common intermediary for all PSBs

The company can act as an intermediary for all the PSBs and create a common applications/ platform by drawing on the experience and inputs from these banks and take advantage of the combined scale of operations, according to the company.

This will help the PSBs to lower their cost of acquiring new business platforms/technologies and at the same time will benefit their customers to have access to the latest technology coupled with standard robust processes.