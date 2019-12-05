RBI MPC meet: Repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent

Amidst slowing economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent as it also weighed into concerns over rising inflation. The decision was taken at the fifth bi-monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

“The MPC notes that economic activity has weakened further and the output gap remains negative. However, several measures already initiated by the Government and the monetary easing undertaken by the Reserve Bank since February 2019 are gradually expected to further feed into the real economy,” it said, while adding that it recognizes there is monetary policy space for future action.

“However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture,” it said.

The MPC will continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.

Till now the RBI had cut rate five times in eight months as it looked to bolster lagging growth by spurring demand with the last being a 25 basis point cut in October.

The RBI revised its retail inflation projection upwards to 5.1-4.7 per cent for the second half of the fiscal and 4 per cent 3.8 per cent for the first half of 2020-21, with risks broadly balanced.

It also cut the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent in the October policy , with a forecast of 4.9-5.5 per cent in the second half of the fiscal and 5.9-6.3 per cent for the first jhalf of 2020-21.

All members of the MPC voted in favour of the decision.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC voted unanimously to keep Repo rate unachanged. He said that the MPC noted that since oct 2019, global economic activity remained subdued. He said that the committee deliberated extensively on evolving macro economic, financial conditions, adding that the inflation generally benign in large, emerging economies.

The real GDP growth in India moderated to 4.5 per cent in Q2, he said.