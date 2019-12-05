RBI holds repo rate. What does this mean to borrowers?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to ring in the Christmas cheer and retained its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely disappointing markets — that had factored in a 25 basis point reduction — the RBI chose to pause after lowering repo rate in quick successions, five times this year.

The risk of near-term rise in CPI inflation has been one of the key reasons for the RBI to hold rate this time around. So, what does this mean for borrowers?

It has been an extremely eventful year for borrowers. The RBI has reduced its key policy repo rate by 135 basis points in all, this year. While this has led to cheaper loans, borrowers have not gained entirely from the tidy reduction in repo rate.

Aside from the aggressive rate cuts, the introduction of repo-linked loans from October, has also impacted borrowers. While these loans are structured to ensure better transmission, borrowers may still not see the entire benefit of lower repo rate being passed on to them, in a hurry.

As such, borrowers have already lost out on the chunk of the rate cuts done during the year.

While further rate cuts by the RBI are not ruled out, for borrowers to gain, the transmission has to improve significantly.

Taking stock

The RBI has lowered its policy repo rate — the rate at which banks borrow short-term funds from RBI — by 135 bps this year. But the weighted average lending rate on new loans (until October) has fallen by just about 40-47 bps across private and public sector banks.

For old borrowers, the lending rates appear to have hardly moved. In fact, since January, the weighted average lending rate on outstanding loans has inched up by 2 bps.

Both structural and liquidity factors have led to the slow transmission of the RBI’s rate cut. Since banks source only a very small portion (1 per cent) of their deposits at RBI’s repo rate, it has always been difficult for them to pass on RBI’s rate action entirely.

The other issue has been the weak growth in deposits this year. This has limited banks’ ability to lower deposit rates and hence lending rates.

However, the RBI sought to iron out these chinks in transmission, by mandating banks to link their loan rates to the external benchmark (most banks have adopted repo rate) from October 1. Hence, every time the RBI cuts its repo rate, by design, lending rates should move lower.

Has repo-linked worked?

While in many cases, the benchmark for lending rates are cheaper under the repo-linked structure than under the erstwhile MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) regime, repo-linked loans have not necessarily benefited borrowers a great deal so far. There are several reasons for this.

One, until October, when banks had introduced repo-linked loans, the RBI had already cut its repo rate by 110 bps. Hence borrowers have lost out on the chunk of the rate cut done this year.

Two, even the 25 bps cut in October, has also not translated into a corresponding reduction in lending rates (under repo-linked loans) in many cases. For instance, in the case of State Bank of India, the bank introduced a benchmark called EBR (external benchmark rate) in October, which is the repo rate plus 2.65 per cent.

Despite repo rate falling to 5.15 per cent, after the October 4th policy (from 5.4 per cent earlier), SBI continues to benchmark its loans against EBR of 8.05 per cent (which is earlier repo rate of 5.4 per cent plus 2.65 per cent).

This is because under the external benchmark structure the RBI has mandated that loans are reset at least once in three months. Hence, banks are not compelled to reset their benchmark every time the RBI lowers its repo rate.

While transmission is quicker than under MCLR (where home loans were reset mostly once a year), they are not instant under repo-linked structure. Hence borrowers may still have to wait a while to get the full benefit of the RBI’s rate cuts since October.

Three, different banks have adopted different benchmarks (spread over repo rate varies vastly across banks). For instance, Bank of Baroda charges 3 per cent mark-up above repo rate, SBI charges a spread of 2.65 per cent over repo rate. On top of this, banks may also charge an additional spread based on the credit profile of borrowers.

Hence the effective lending rate may still be high and similar to that under the MCLR structure. In other words, a higher spread can eat into the benefits of lower repo rate and borrowers may not gain much.

What should borrowers do?

While the sharp slowdown in economic growth — the real GDP growth plunging to 4.5 per cent in Q2 of the current fiscal — provides a compelling case for more repo rate cuts, rising inflation (on the back of increase in food prices) could rein in RBI’s actions.

The CPI inflation moving past the RBI’s comfort level of 4 per cent, to a 16-month high of 4.6 per cent in October, will limit the central bank’s future rate cuts.

Also, lowest level of repo rate at 4.75 per cent was last seen in April 2009. With the repo rate currently hovering just above this level, RBI’s future rate cuts may be very limited. Against this backdrop, what should borrowers do?

Check out the best deals

It may be a good time to scout the market for cheap loans — particularly in the home loan segment where banks are actively trying to woo customers.

Many banks have also set varied rates based on borrower’s risk profile and credit score. Hence, if you have been a disciplined borrower and have a high credit score, you could get a far attractive deal.

For instance in case of Central Bank of India, you can get an effective lending rate of 8 per cent on your home loan, if you have a high credit score (8.3 per cent for borrowers with low credit score).

While choosing a loan, consider the spread charged to you by each bank. Go with banks that charge a risk premium based on transparent credit bureau scores, rather than opaque internal policies.

Watch out for future volatility

Given that the RBI’s future rate cuts will be limited hereon, remember that when the RBI starts to hike rates in the long run, repo linked loans can pinch you. Frequent increase in your EMIs can lead to more volatility.

Hence if you are an old borrower, make the switch to repo-linked loans, only if the benefit is substantial (on interest savings). If you are at the end of your loan tenure, don’t hurry to move to repo-linked loans.