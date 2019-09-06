RBI not in favour of banks buying out insurers

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
Banks, keen on branching out into insurance ventures by acquiring an insurer, may have to review their plans.
The Reserve Bank of India is not in favour of banks buying out insurance companies — they will not be able to acquire more than 30 per cent stake in insurance companies at one go.
Sources close to the development said that the RBI is keen that banks should focus on consolidating their own financial position before venturing out into new businesses.
“Sale and distribution of insurance products can often be a natural progression in the business activities of banks. In the past, many lenders have already started their own insurance ventures or have tied up with companies,” noted the person familiar with the development, adding that there is sufficient scope for banks to work for insurance distribution and increasing penetration.
“Most banks are just coming out of their own NPA cycles, and with concerns in the financial sector over the last one year, the RBI is of the view that now may not be the right time for banks to consider buying into insurance companies,” the sources said.
The advice comes at a time when many banks were keen on branching out into insurance sales and distribution by acquiring insurance companies. A number of lenders, especially a few from the private sector, are understood to have approached the regulator on the issue, while some insurance companies have also been looking for investors.
Earlier, in 2015, the RBI had come out with guidelines permitting banks to act as brokers for insurers and set up their own insurance subsidiaries.
“Banks may undertake insurance agency or broking business departmentally and/or through subsidiary,” the RBI had said in its guidelines for entry of banks into the insurance business.
There is also a view that with open architecture permitted for bancassurance, banks can easily use the channel to further their insurance business.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...