RBI places LVB under moratorium; announces merger with DBS Bank India

With its efforts to raise capital reaching a dead-end, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday superseded the Board of loss-making Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), placed it under moratorium. It also announced a draft scheme for its amalgamation with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL).

DBIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore. As per the ‘Order of Moratorium’, issued by the Finance Ministry on an application by RBI, deposit withdrawals have been capped at ₹25,000 per depositor during the period of moratorium (up to December 16, 2020).

According to the RBI, the Karur (Tamil Nadu)-headquartered Bank has incurred a net loss of ₹836 crore and ₹112 crore for the FY 2019-20 and quarter ending June 30, 2020 respectively.

“The losses are expected to continue for other quarters of the FY 2020-21 also, as estimated by the Reserve Bank of India. As there is no likelihood of increase in fresh advances and slippages may continue, asset quality position is likely to deteriorate materially during FY 2020-21,” the RBI said.

This is the second time in the last nine months that the central bank had to move in to rescue a troubled private sector bank. A clutch of Banks and financial institutions led by State Bank of India had collectively invested ₹10,000 crore to bail out the then troubled Yes Bank in March 2020.