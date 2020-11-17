RBI places LVB under moratorium; announces merger with DBS Bank India

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
With its efforts to raise capital reaching a dead-end, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday superseded the Board of loss-making Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), placed it under moratorium. It also announced a draft scheme for its amalgamation with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL).
DBIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore. As per the ‘Order of Moratorium’, issued by the Finance Ministry on an application by RBI, deposit withdrawals have been capped at ₹25,000 per depositor during the period of moratorium (up to December 16, 2020).
According to the RBI, the Karur (Tamil Nadu)-headquartered Bank has incurred a net loss of ₹836 crore and ₹112 crore for the FY 2019-20 and quarter ending June 30, 2020 respectively.
“The losses are expected to continue for other quarters of the FY 2020-21 also, as estimated by the Reserve Bank of India. As there is no likelihood of increase in fresh advances and slippages may continue, asset quality position is likely to deteriorate materially during FY 2020-21,” the RBI said.
This is the second time in the last nine months that the central bank had to move in to rescue a troubled private sector bank. A clutch of Banks and financial institutions led by State Bank of India had collectively invested ₹10,000 crore to bail out the then troubled Yes Bank in March 2020.
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...