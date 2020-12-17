Money & Banking

RBI plans G-Secs conversion for ₹23,000 cr

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on December 17, 2020 Published on December 17, 2020

 

 

The government, on Friday, announced the conversion/switch of eight Government Securities (G-Secs), maturing between April 2021 and April 2023, through auction for an aggregate amount of ₹23,000 crore (face value) on December 21.

These eight G-Secs will be converted into as many destination G-Secs/ Floating Rate Bonds maturing between August 2032 till December 2060, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) statement.

This conversion/ switch will help the government postpone the redemption pressure at a time when it is set to borrow ₹4.20-lakh crore more in FY21 as pandemic-related expenses for the health and social sectors mount.

The RBI started conducting auction for conversion of G-Secs on the third Monday of every month from April 22, 2019.

