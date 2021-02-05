RBI proposes 24x7 helpline for digital payment services

The Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, announced the setting up of a 24x7 helpline for digital payment services as well as enabling participation in CTS clearing across all bank branches in the country.

Noting that its Payment Systems Vision document envisages the setting up a 24x7 helpline for addressing customer queries on various digital payment products, the RBI said the helpline will, in addition to building trust and confidence, also reduce expenditure on both financial and human resources otherwise incurred for addressing queries and grievances.

“The major payment system operators would be required to facilitate setting-up of a centralised industry-wide 24x7 helpline for addressing customer queries in respect of various digital payment products and give information on available grievance redress mechanisms by September 2021,” said the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory policies.

Going forward, the facility of registering and resolving the customer complaints through the helpline shall be considered.

Risk management

Further, to manage the attendant risks in outsourcing and ensuring that a code of conduct is adhered to while outsourcing payment and settlement related services, the Reserve Bank shall issue guidelines to operators and participants of authorised payment systems.

Meanwhile, the RBI also proposed to bring all bank branches under the Cheque Truncation System (CTS) clearing mechanism by September 2021.

Separate operational guidelines will be issued in a month’s time, it said, noting that this would help bring operational efficiency in paper-based clearing and make the process of collection and settlement of cheques faster, resulting in better customer service.

About 18,000 bank branches are still outside any formal clearing arrangement, although CTS has been in use since 2010 and covers around 1,50,000 branches across three cheque processing grids.

All the erstwhile 1,219 non-CTS clearing houses have since been migrated to CTS.