RBI to come out with paper on regulatory framework for lenders in MFI space

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it would come out with a consultative document “harmonising the regulatory frameworks for various regulated lenders in the microfinance space” in March 2021.
In its statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, the central bank said there is a need to review the regulatory framework for Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) given the constantly evolving milieu in the financial sector.
The RBI had recently released a discussion paper on revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs – A Scale Based Approach.
“There is a case for a framework that is uniformly applicable to all regulated lenders in the microfinance space, including scheduled commercial banks, small finance banks and NBFC-Investment and Credit Companies, rather than prescribing these guidelines for NBFC-MFIs alone. Accordingly, the RBI will come out with a consultative document harmonising the regulatory frameworks for various regulated lenders in the microfinance space in March 2021,” it said.
Welcoming the proposed move by RBI, MFIN, the association for microfinance entities and the self-regulatory organisation for NBFC-MFIs, said this would help bring sustainable growth for the sector.
“This is indeed a welcome step for the sector. Considering the diversity of players in microfinance today, it is the need of the hour and MFIN has been pro-actively working on this through its Code of Responsible Lending (CRL) and also requesting RBI on the need for asset class-based regulation. This is a very important move as it will augur well for the sector as a whole and further safeguard the interests of customers. MFIN looks forward to working closely with the RBI on this important initiative,” Alok Misra, CEO & Director MFIN said in a statement.
MFIN had developed the CRL to bring differently regulated entities, including NBFC-MFIs, banks, SFBs, NBFCs and non-profit/Section 8 MFIs to agree and adopt a uniform common code for customer conduct and ensure a level-playing field. The CRL has as many as 113 signatories, representing 70 per cent of the market.
“As of now, the sector across various entities provides loans to six crore women, impacting 30 crore individuals in households. Despite this impressive coverage, there is still a huge unmet demand and such uniform regulation across entities will help in sustainable growth of microfinance in India,” MFIN said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...