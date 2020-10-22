Money & Banking

RBI to conduct ₹20,000-cr OMO next week

Mumbai | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

Our Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday, said it will conduct purchase of four Government securities (G-Secs) under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore on October 29.

The central bank’s decision in this regard comes in the wake of a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions.

RBI will purchase four G-Secs – maturing in 2025 (coupon rate: 7.72 per cent); 2027 (8.28 per cent); 2029 (6.79 per cent); and 2032 (7.95 per cent) – through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. There is no security-wise notified amount for the OMO purchase.

