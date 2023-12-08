The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed setting up a fintech repository to capture essential information about fintechs, encompassing their activities, products, technology stack and financial information.

“Financial entities like banks and NBFCs in India are increasingly partnering with fintechs. For a better understanding of developments in the fintech ecosystem and to support this sector, it is proposed to set-up a Fintech Repository,” Governor Shaktikanta Das announced as part of the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.

FinTechs would be encouraged to provide relevant information voluntarily to the Repository, which will aid in designing appropriate policy approaches, the central bank said.

The Repository will be operationalised by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub by April 2024, and necessary guidelines will be issued separately.

RBI said the initiative is being undertaken to ensure a resilient fintech sector and promote best practices, for which regulators and stakeholders need to have relevant and timely information on FinTech entities, including the nature of their activities and the use of emerging technologies such as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), and Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI / ML), among others.

