RBL Bank completes fund raise of ₹1,556 crore

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
RBL Bank, on Friday, announced the completion of fund raise of ₹1,566 crore through preferential allotment.
“The bank’s Total Capital Adequacy Ratio increases to 18.7 per cent and Core Equity Tier I Ratio to 17.4 per cent,” said RBL Bank in a statement, adding that its total net worth has crossed ₹12,000 crore.
“The completion of the fund raise strengthens the bank’s balance sheet, and at the same time, it allows us to further accelerate our investments in enhancing our capabilities and delivery platforms, both in digital and physical infrastructure,” said Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO, RBL Bank.
The bank is well positioned to capture growth in existing businesses, invest in newer products such as affordable mortgages, which will strengthen its semi-urban and rural offering, and also potentially capture other interesting opportunities that may arise as we navigate the future, he further said.
The preferential allotment has been led by funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia, which, through its vehicle Maple II BV, invested ₹999 crore and will hold 9.44 per cent stake in the private sector lender.
Other investors in the preferential allotment include: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which invested ₹330 crore; Gaja Capital through its investment arm Gaja Capital India AIF Trust and Gaja Capital Fund II Limited invested ₹150 crore; and CDC Group put in ₹86 crore.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...