RBL Bank eyes 1,750 branches by March 2020

Private sector RBL Bank is set to open 26 new branches on Friday thus expanding its pan-India branch presence to 1,600. This would include 372 branches and 1,228 business correspondent (BC) across the country.

By the end of the current fiscal, the bank plans to open 150 more offices, including 28 branches and 122 BC branches, making the total office count to 1,750.

“The bank’s branches are primarily located in metro, urban locations while the BC branches are primarily engaged in delivering banking solutions to the rural and semi-urban areas,” it said in a statement.

RBL Bank currently has a customer base of 73 lakh for retail and wholesale offerings.

“With these 26 full service branches going live today, we are ready to serve new customers from these new locations. This is a step in the right direction in order to further enhance our customer centric and relationship based approach,” said Surinder Chawla, Head – Retail Liabilities and Wealth Management, RBL Bank.