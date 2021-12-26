‘RBL Bank has RBI’s full support’

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Ratnakar Bank Limited (RBL Bank) and its management team have the full support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), interim MD & CEO Rajeev Ahuja said. Ahuja emphasised that the bank has excess liquidity of about ₹15,000 crore, refinance from RBI and bank lines to manage any volatility in deposits.
These observations come in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointing an additional director on the bank’s board and its MD & CEO, Vishwavir Ahuja, proceeding on medical leave.
Rajeev underscored that these developments are not on account of any concern on advances, asset quality and deposits level of the bank, Rajeev said.
“We want to allay any concerns that any of you may have in this regard. The bank has full support of the RBI. The board has elevated an existing member of the management team to the interim MD & CEO role which should allay concerns on the strategy and smooth functioning of the bank as well as the strength of the overall franchise,” he said.
On the possibility of outflow of deposits in view of the aforementioned developments, Rajeev explained that, “We are running a bank and know the internals of the bank. RBI has given us full support. Obviously, we have to manage the next few days.”
The interim MD & CEO said, “This same team dealt with more trying circumstances of total shutdown, total lockdown, total health issues. Obviously, our work is cut out.”
He underscored that the bank is sitting on about ₹15,000 crore of excess liquidity at all times. “The liquidity stayed with us as our deposit accretion was very strong. Our deposits have grown upto 40 per cent in the last 19 months. Almost all growth was in retail deposits,” he said.
“And more than that we have our team, we have our branches which did it for us in Covid-19 when the chips were down a hell of a lot. I think, we will get over this in a few days. And I am very sure that we will come out stronger because all the fundamentals are squarely in place. We have to obviously steel our heart and move forward as vigorously as we have planned to,” said Rajeev.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...