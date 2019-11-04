RBI announces opening of the first cohort for retail payments

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The Reserve Bank of India, on Monday, announced the opening of the first cohort under the regulatory sandbox with retail payments as the theme. Mobile payments, including feature phone-based payment services, offline payment solutions through mobile devices, and contactless payments are some of the innovative products and services that will be considered for inclusion under regulatory sandbox.
“The adoption of ‘retail payments’ as the theme is expected to spur innovation in digital payments space and help in offering payment services to the unserved and underserved segment of the population,” the RBI said in a statement, noting that digital modes of payments can cut down some of the cost associated with a cash economy while giving customers a “friction-free” experience.
Eligible entities can apply between November 15 and December 15 this year. “It may be noted that the live testing of new products or services in a controlled environment may require a bank, NBFC or any other partner for the testing to commence,” the RBI said, adding that in such cases, a suitable partner may be secured in advance to be eligible for admission to the regulatory sandbox.
The RBI had, in August this year, issued the final Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox. Applicants can either be a company incorporated and registered in India, or banks licensed to operate in India. Further, financial institutions constituted under a statute in India are also eligible.
“The objective of the regulatory sandbox (RS) is to foster responsible innovation in financial services, promote efficiency and bring benefit to consumers,” it had noted. RS usually refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled or test regulatory environment, for which regulators may (or may not) permit certain regulatory relaxations for the limited purpose of the testing.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism