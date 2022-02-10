hamburger

Money & Banking

Repo and reverse repo rates left unchanged due to loss in momentum in economic activity: RBI

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 10, 2022
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says ‘actions will be calibrated and well-telegraphed’

The monetary policy committee voted unanimously to stand pat on the repo rate and voted by 5-1 majority to continue with the accommodative monetary policy stance as the outlook for inflation and growth and the uncertainties relating to Omicron spillover warrant continued policy support for durable and broad based recovery.

The RBI, on its part, also kept the reverse repo rate unchanged despite short-term rates rising. The market was expecting the reverse rate to be hiked by 20-25 basis points so that the policy corridor between the repo rate and reverse repo rate is narrowed.

The repo rate is currently at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate is at 3.35 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das underscored the loss of momentum in economic activity. “Our actions will be calibrated and well-telegraphed,” he said.

Repo rate is the interest rate Banks pay to RBI for drawing funds from it to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches.

Reverse repo rate is the interest rate Banks earn for parking surplus short-term funds with RBI.

Published on February 10, 2022
RBI and other central banks
monetary policy
Repo Rate

