Right to appoint auditors should rest with company’s shareholders, say industry bodies

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
A company’s board and shareholders should appoint its auditors and the decision should not be handed over to an external panel, industry leaders have said, arguing against changing the existing system of appointment of auditors.
“The selection of auditors is the prerogative of the stakeholders of the company (audit committee/board/shareholders),” the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said.
The CII’s observations came in response to a consultation paper that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has floated, seeking to review regulations of audit services and businesses with a view to enhance the independence and accountability of audit firms.
“We believe that the rights for auditor appointment may continue to vest with the stakeholders as per the present regulatory framework. The appointment of auditors is a critical decision for the company and, therefore, may be left to the stakeholders to take, like any other critical business decision, in the best interest of the company and its shareholders,” the CII said.
BusinessLine had reported on February 25 that the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) had said the right of appointment of auditors should remain with the shareholders. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/right-to-appoint-auditors-should-remain-with-shareholders-cepr/article30911762.ece
The MCA, in its paper, has observed that in order to bring more transparency and accountability to ensure better quality of audit and reporting, the system of appointment of statutory auditors in non-government companies (listed, unlisted and private companies) needs to be reviewed.
Currently, the appointment of auditors is made by the management of the companies after taking shareholder approval at the annual general meeting (AGM).
“The amount of remuneration to be paid is also to be decided by the management. Therefore, the reliance on clients’ fees may affect the independence of an auditor,” it said.
The MCA has sought views on the feasibility of “creation and maintenance of a panel of auditors” for such companies.
The CII suggested that the audit committee of companies comprising independent directors be the committee to select auditors and directly interact with the audit firms and be approved by the board. “This would ensure the independent selection of auditors, reducing the management-auditor nexus, if any. As far as private companies are concerned, the selection of auditors can be left to the investors/shareholders,” it said.
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said listed companies should be free to appoint any auditor that meets the eligibility criteria and is not disqualified.
“However, if such a panel is set up, it should provide opportunity to the companies to provide their preference of choice of audit firm for reasons like plans for international capital-raising, requirements of joint venture/shareholder agreements which mandate to have one of the Big 4 firms, etc. If the option of only mid and small firms is given, then the companies may not have confidence in the audit firm’s ability to handle the complexities of business and deliver within the expected timelines,” FICCI said.
The American Chamber of Commerce in India (Amcham) also echoed the views. “We do not believe that a panel of auditors is required to be created for non-government companies (listed, unlisted and private companies) and consequently, no methodology is required for the creation of such a panel of auditors,” it said.
The right to appoint auditors should rest with the shareholders of the company, Amcham said.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...