S Ramann takes charge as SIDBI chief

Sivasubramanian Ramann took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Monday.

His appointment as the head of SIDBI, which is the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), is for three years.

Prior to this appointment, Ramann was serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National E-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), India’s first information utility, SIDBI said in a statement.

Ramann is an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer of 1991 batch. Prior to joining NeSL, he was the Principal Accountant General of State of Jharkhand between 2015 and 2016. He was also Executive Director with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) between 2006 and 2013.