Sarada Kumar Hota takes charge as NHB MD

National Housing Bank (NHB) has a new Managing Director in Sarada Kumar Hota.

Prior to this appointment, Hota was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Can Fin Homes.

Hota, who has assumed charge of his new role, has been appointed as housing finance regulator by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for a period of three years.

NHB had been headless since August last year when the former MD Sriram Kalyanaraman was forced to step down. Rakshita Das, additional secretary in the finance ministry, was holding additional charge as the Managing Director of NHB, which is now wholly owned by the Government.

[email protected]