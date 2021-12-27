Money & Banking

Saraswat Bank to pursue legal remedies against Pune-based OMRC

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 27, 2021

The bank claimed that OMRC is a defaulter borrower, with overdue amounting to ₹16 crore

Saraswat Co-operative Bank on Monday said it will pursue all legal remedies to take possession of the property of Orange Medicare & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. (OMRC) even as a Director of the company has filed an FIR at Kothrud police station, Pune, against the bank’s Chairman, Managing Director and other executives.

India’s largest urban co-operative bank, in a statement, alleged that the first information report (FIR) has been filed by a Director of OMRC with the intention to create hurdles and avoid loan recovery action as per latest order issued by Tahsildar in December 2021.

“It has been a trend for some defaulting borrowers nowadays to create all sorts of hurdles, including criminal charges against banks which are trying to recover their legitimate unpaid dues.

“Saraswat Bank…will pursue all legal remedies to take possession of the property of the defaulting company,” per the statement.

The bank claimed that OMRC is a defaulter borrower, with overdue amounting to ₹16 crore plus updated interest from this account.

Published on December 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like