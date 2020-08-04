SBI Card: Ashwini Kumar Tewari assumes charge as MD & CEO

SBI Cards & Payment Services (SBI Card), the country's second largest credit card issuer, on Tuesday said that Ashwini Kumar Tewari has taken over as the company's new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from August 1.

He has replaced the outgoing MD & CEO Hardayal Prasad, who retired on July 31.

Tewari is a career banker with over 29 years’ experience with State Bank of India, including domestic and foreign postings. Prior to taking charge at SBI Card, since April 2017 Tewari held the position of Country Head of US Operations at SBI, based in New York. He also served as Vice Chairman of the State Bank of India (California) Board of Directors.

Ashwini Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card said in a statement: “We are at the cusp of an interesting time – there is a digital payments revolution sweeping India today and the country is firmly on the path to becoming a digital economy. SBI Card remains poised to capitalise in a big way on the significantly underpenetrated Indian credit card market.”

“I look forward to steering SBI Card’s efforts to enhance customer experience at every touch point, fuelling growth and strengthening our position as industry leader.”