SBI lines-up 12 NPA accounts for sale to ARCs to recover dues of over ₹820 crore 

The country's largest lender SBI has lined up a dozen non-performing assets (NPAs) on sale to recover loan dues of over ₹820 crore, as per the bank's notifications.

In terms of the bank's policy on the sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, SBI said it has placed these accounts for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)/banks/Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)/financial institutions (FIs), on the terms and conditions indicated there against.

In various notices on its website, the bank has put up a total of 12 bad assets for sale during this month to April 13.

NPA account Topworth Urja & Metals Ltd, with a loan outstanding of ₹396.74 crore is to be sold in an e-auction to be held on March 29, 2022. With reserve price fixed at ₹85 crore, SBI said the NPA account will be sold on a cash/cash-cum-SR ratio of 50:50.

"Bid with highest cash component shall be considered as successful bid," it said in a notice.

Another account, Balasore Alloys with dues of ₹186.10 crore (reserve price ₹178.22 crore) will also be e-auctioned on March 29.

"In case the bid is higher than the total dues as on date of assignment, plus outstanding non-fund based facilities, the bank reserves its right to retain such higher amount as a premium in its books and is not under any obligation to refund to any of the parties concerned including the borrower," it added on Balasore Alloys.

On March 30, the bank will conduct e-auction of as many as six accounts with a total outstanding of ₹112.05 crore. These accounts are Anupam Industries with outstanding of ₹46.38 crore; Clutch Auto (₹26.14 crore); Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd (₹17.15 crore); Sambhav EXIM (₹11.39 crore); Vraj Cotspin Pvt Ltd (₹8.06 crore) and Ghantakarna Enterprise (₹2.93 crore).

The loan dues on Anupam Industries is excluding BG (bank guarantee) outstanding of ₹4.74 crore,” SBI said.

The country's largest lender will auction the rest of four NPA accounts on April 13, with total dues of ₹125.32 crore.

These NPA accounts are: Anamika Conductors having an outstanding of Rs 102.30 crore loan; Madhav Cotton Ginning & Pressing Factory (₹16.80 crore) ; Om Kailash Cotton (₹5.23 crore) and Ajanta Ellora Estates (₹0.99 crore).

"The interested ARCs/banks/NBFCs/FIs can conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, after submitting expressions of interest and executing a non-disclosure agreement with the bank," SBI said.