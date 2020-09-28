Money & Banking

SBI shuts corporate office as staff test positive for Covid

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

The State Bank of India had to shut its corporate office at Nariman Point in Mumbai after top executives tested positive for Covid-19. This is not the first time the bank has closed its main office. SBI had closed the building earlier in May after some of its staff tested positive.

Sources told BusinessLine that the office was closed on Friday to santise the building. The building remained closed on Monday too. Banks have been allowed to stay open despite the lockdown as it is an essential service.

