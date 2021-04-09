Second Covid wave poses risks for India’s fragile economic recovery and Banks: Fitch

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
India’s second wave of Covid-19 infections poses increased risks for India’s fragile economic recovery and its banks, cautioned Fitch Ratings.
The global credit rating agency already expects a moderately worse environment for the Indian banking sector in 2021, but headwinds would intensify should rising infections and follow-up measures to contain the virus further affect business and economic activity.
Fitch believes that a speedy economic recovery is critical for the sector to rebound, even though it expects a challenging landscape for Indian banks in 2021.
The agency said India’s active Covid-19 infections have been increasing at a rapid pace; new infections exceeded 1,00,000 a day in early April 2021, against 9,300 in mid-February 2021.
Fitch forecasts India’s real GDP growth at 12.8 per cent for the financial year ending March 2022 (FY22). This incorporates expectations of a slowdown in 2Q (April-June) 21 due to the flareup in new coronavirus cases but the rising pace of infections poses renewed risks to the forecast, the agency said in a note.
It observed that over 80 per cent of the new infections are in six prominent states, which combined account for roughly 45 per cent of total banking sector loans.
Any further disruption in economic activity in these states would pose a setback for fragile business sentiment, even though a stringent pan-India lockdown like the one in 2020 is unlikely, it added.
The agency assessed that the operating environment for banks will most likely remain challenging against this backdrop.
“This second wave could dent the sluggish recovery in consumer and corporate confidence, and further supress banks’ prospects for new business (9MFY21 credit growth: +4.5 per cent as per Fitch’s estimate),” the note said.
Fitch flagged that there are also asset quality concerns since banks’ financial results are yet to fully factor in the first wave’s impact and the stringent 2020 lockdown due to the forbearances in place. “We consider the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and retail loans to be most at risk.”
“Retail loans have been performing better than our expectations but might see increased stress if renewed restrictions impinge further on individual incomes and savings. MSMEs, however, benefited from state-guaranteed refinancing schemes that prevented stressed exposures from souring,” as per the note.
The agency noted that private banks are more exposed to retail but also have much better earnings capacity (average pre-provision operating profit (PPOP): 4.85 per cent of loans 9MFY21), contingency reserves (1.2 per cent of loans) and core capitalisation (CET/ common equity tier 1 ratio: 15.9 per cent) to withstand stress on their portfolios.
In contrast, state-owned banks remain more vulnerable as their prevailing weak asset quality and greater participation in relief measures are not commensurate with their limited loss-absorption buffers (average PPOP: 3.0 per cent; contingency reserves: 0.5 per cent; CET1 ratio: 9.8 per cent).
The extension of the MSME refinancing scheme until 30 June 2021 will alleviate short-term pain, but potentially add to the sector’s exposure to stressed MSMEs, which was around 8.5 per cent of loans (9MFY21) as per Fitch’s estimate.
”Nevertheless, we believe the second wave could have a more modest impact than the initial wave on our assessment of the operating environment in India, based on global examples of residents and economies adjusting their activities - including much less stringent and more localised restrictions than last year.
“The government’s more accommodative fiscal stance may also mitigate some short-term growth pressures. However, inoculating India’s large population in a fast and effective way will be important to avoid repeated disruptions,” the agency said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...