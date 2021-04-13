Second wave of Covid poses credit-negative threat to economic recovery: Moody’s

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The second wave of coronavirus infections poses credit-negative threat to India’s economic recovery, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Referring to India recording its highest daily surge on April 11 since the start of the pandemic, pushing its active case load further past 10 lakh, Moody’s observed that the announced countermeasures to combat the second wave – some of which are due to remain in place at least until the end of April – risk weakening the economic recovery.
However, the targeted nature of containment measures and rapid progress on vaccinating the population will mitigate the credit-negative impact, it added.
Moody’s observed that the second wave of infections presents a risk to its growth forecast (baseline forecast is for real GDP to grow 12 per cent in yearly terms in 2021) as the reimposition of virus management measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment.
“Retail and recreation activity across India had dropped by 25 per cent as of April 7 compared with February 24, according to Google mobility data. This was mirrored in the Reserve Bank of India’s March consumer confidence survey, which showed a deterioration in perceptions of the economic situation and expectations of decreased spending on non-essential items,” the agency said.
However, given the focus on micro-containment zones to deal with the current wave of infections, as opposed to a nationwide lockdown, Moody’s expects that the impact on economic activity will be less severe than that what was seen in 2020.
The agency emphasised: “India’s very low coronavirus death count (only about 170,179 deaths have been recorded as of 12 April) and relatively very young population also help mitigate risks. GDP is still likely to grow in the double-digits in 2021, given the low level of activity in 2020.”
Moody’s said vaccination will be a key element in managing the second wave as the authorities balance virus management against maintaining economic activity.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...