Shriram City Union Finance Q1 net up 8% at ₹208 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Shriram City Union Finance has posted an 8 per cent growth in standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY22 at ₹208 crore. The company’s net profit for the same period last year stood at ₹192 crore.
The total income of the NBFC grew marginally to ₹1,496 crore during the April-June quarter as against ₹1,415 crore in the year-ago quarter.
“During this quarter, the company has implemented resolution plans to relieve Covid-19 pandemic related stress of eligible borrowers under Covid-19 Resolution Framework 2.0 in terms of RBI Circular dated May 5, 2021, following board-approved policy. The total amount outstanding as on June 30, 2021 is ₹195.71 crore wherein relief was extended to 713 accounts,” the company said in its quarterly results filed with the exchanges.
The company has considered an additional Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provision of ₹3.47 crore on account of Covid-19 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30,2021, additional ECL provision on loan assets as management overlay on account of Covid-19 stood at ₹712.23 crore.
“The additional ECL provision on account of Covid-19 is based on the company's historical experience, collection efficiencies post completion of Moratorium period, scheme by Government of India, internal assessment and other emerging forward-looking factors on account of the pandemic. However, the actual impact may vary due to prevailing uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” it added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...