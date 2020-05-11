Money & Banking

Sindhuja Microcredit raises $8.7 million in Series B round

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

Sindhuja Microcredit, a rural-focussed micro finance institution, has raised $8.7 million from Norway-based Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI) and Carpediem Capital in Series B round.

The company, in its two years of operations, has provided microloans to over 84,000 self-employed women micro-entrepreneurs across five states in northern part of the country. It currently operates 56 branches with over ₹170 crore of assets under uanagement, the company said in a statement.

“Our customers, self-employed rural women, are the most vulnerable in the Covid–19 world with their livelihoods under direct threat, this funding will be used to scale our operations and provide much-needed financing to these women micro-entrepreneurs,” Sindhuja Microcredit promoter of Abhisheka Kumar, said.

Vidura Capital was the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Vertices Partners was the legal counsel for Sindhuja Microcredit & Antares Legal for the investors.

In March 2019, the firm had closed Series A round of $4 million from Carpediem Capital.

Published on May 11, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
80% of older consumers to adopt digital payment in next 6 months: study