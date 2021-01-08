Sipadan sells remaining 5.46% stake in IDFC

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd has sold its remaining 5.46 per cent stake in IDFC Ltd in the open market. As per IDFC’s notice to the exchanges, the sale of shares by Sipadan happened during the January 6, 2021 to January 7 2021 period. IDFC operates a ‘NBFC – Investment Company’, mainly holding investments in IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd (IDFC FHCL), which is a non-operative financial holding company. IDFC FHCL, in turn, holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank and IDFC Asset Management Company.