Money & Banking

Sipadan sells remaining 5.46% stake in IDFC

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on January 08, 2021 Published on January 08, 2021

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd has sold its remaining 5.46 per cent stake in IDFC Ltd in the open market. As per IDFC’s notice to the exchanges, the sale of shares by Sipadan happened during the January 6, 2021 to January 7 2021 period. IDFC operates a ‘NBFC – Investment Company’, mainly holding investments in IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd (IDFC FHCL), which is a non-operative financial holding company. IDFC FHCL, in turn, holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank and IDFC Asset Management Company.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 08, 2021
IDFC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.