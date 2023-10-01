South Indian Bank has appointed P R Seshadri as its MD & CEO effective today, October 1. He has succeeded Murali Ramakrishnan who served a successful tenure from October 1, 2020, till September 30, 2023.

With nearly 25 years of banking experience spanning domestic and international markets, Seshadri has held senior leadership positions at various institutions, including Karur Vysya Bank Limited and Citigroup. Prior to joining SIB, Seshadri was associated with the Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) in a similar role.

Seshadri said, “Leading South Indian Bank is a privilege as we embark on a growth journey, leveraging technology while upholding our business values and rich heritage. I am enthusiastic about collaborating with the bank’s talented professionals to build upon the legacy. Together, we will navigate the evolving financial landscape, delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients.”