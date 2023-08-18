The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of P. R. Seshadri as the Managing Director and CEO of the Thrissur based South Indian Bank.

The appointment will be for a period of three years with effect from October 1.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter-alia to approve the appointment of Seshadri. The approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI listing regulations, a release said.

Seshadri is an accomplished banker with experiences spanning multiple businesses, functional lines and geographies. He has significant experiences in enterprise level management and in the management of all key commercial banking business lines.

He has served as, amongst other positions as, MD & CEO of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited (KVB), MD & Regional Sales and Distribution Head, Citibank N.A., Asia Pacific, Singapore and so on.