Spread between 10-year SDL, G-Sec narrows to four-week low

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The spread between 10-year State Development Loan (SDL) and Government Security (G-Sec) of corresponding maturity narrowed to a four-week low of 93 basis points (bps) on March 9, 2021, from 95 bps last week, while remaining elevated, according to ICRA.
The weighted average cut-off of the 10-year SDLs eased to 7.14 per cent on March 9, 2021, from 7.18 per cent last week.
“This is somewhat sharper than the decline in the yield of the 10-year benchmark (5.85 per cent G-Sec 2030) to 6.21 per cent on March 9, 2021, from 6.24 per cent last Tuesday, leading to the spread between them narrowing to a four-week low 93 bps from 95 bps, respectively,” the credit rating agency said in a report.
One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point. Spread here means the difference between the coupon rate at which 10-year SDLs were issued and the secondary market yield on the 10-year benchmark G-Sec.
State governments raise loans from the market which are called SDLs. They are dated securities issued through normal auction, similar to the auctions conducted for G-Secs/dated securities issued by the Central government
With the issuance of 10-year Gujarat SDL at 7.08 per cent and 10-year Sikkim SDL at 7.18 per cent, the inter-state spread in the 10-year SDLs increased to 10 bps from 8 bps last week, per the report.
Fourteen State governments raised ₹22,200 crore through State Development Loans (SDLs) on March 9, 2021, 28.3 per cent lower than the amount initially indicated for this week and a mild 1.0 per cent lower than the year-ago level, the agency said.
Nevertheless, in FY21 (till March 9, 2021), the cumulative SDL issuance stands at ₹7,36,800 crore, around 30 per cent higher than the year-ago level.
With three auctions left in March 2021, ICRA expects total gross SDL issuance to exceed ₹8-lakh crore in FY21.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...