Stocks of Hyderabad-based firms post listing gains, ride on buoyant market

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Riding on a buoyant stock market, shares of several Hyderabad-based companies that made their debut in the market over the past few months through initial public offerings (IPOs) have displayed stellar performance by rewarding investors.
Since October 2020, several companies from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana hit the markets through IPOs and all of them have had strong listings.
The ₹6,480-crore IPO of Gland Pharma was one of the largest pharma sector IPOs in recent times. The stock has been in the limelight since its listing on the back of strong financial performance and demand spike in the healthcare sector.
Shares of Gland Pharma rose 128 per cent since its listing in November last year while Likhitha Infra scrip, which got listed in October 2020, has almost doubled since its debut in the market.
Most pharma stocks have seen strong upside since the Covid pandemic broke out last year. The BSE healthcare index has been ruling at a high. Recent healthcare listings of KIMS Hospitals, which raised ₹2,144-crore through its IPO, has gained since its listing in June this year.
On the back of the bullishness in the healthcare sector, several companies have lined-up their public offering. The Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain operator Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is the latest one to hit the market with its ₹1,895 crore IPO.
Two other companies from the region that got listed have also been doing reasonably well on the bourses post listing. MTAR Technologies and Dodla Diary have gained post their respective listings. MTAR’s IPO, a precision engineering solutions company with presence in the nuclear, defence and space and clean energy sectors, was subscribed over 200 times. Dodla Dairy, with presence across five States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, gained 5 per cent since its listing.
Several other companies are in the process of securing approvals. While Gemini Edibles & Fats India (GEFIL), which promotes ‘Freedom’ brand of edible oil, has filed a DRHP for its ₹2,500 crore IPO, MedPlus Health Services recently filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise ₹1,639 crore through an IPO.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...