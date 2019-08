Private sector lender Sundaram Finance has reported a 12 per cent increase in its net profit at ₹158 crore for quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to ₹141 crore in the year-ago period.

On standalone basis, the non-banking finance company’s total revenue from operations grew 8 per cent at ₹923 crore, compared to ₹851 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. Its profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹236 crore, against ₹212 crore.