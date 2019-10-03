Syndicate Bank to host customer outreach programmes in 3 districts in Karnataka

Syndicate Bank, along with other banks, will conduct customer outreach programmes in three districts of Karnataka on October 5 and 6.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Sairam Hegde, General Manager of Syndicate Bank, said the customer outreach programmes are being held with the broader objectives of connecting with the masses for deeper spread and penetration of banking products and services.

This programme will be conducted by various banks in 400 districts throughout the country in two phases. In the first phase, 250 districts will be covered.

He said that Syndicate Bank will be conducting customer outreach programmes in 14 districts in the first phase. Of these, three – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Belagavi — are from Karnataka.

Hegde said that all the public and private sector banks operating in these districts will participate in the customer outreach programmes. All banks will assemble under one roof to offer a wide spectrum of financial and non-financial services.

This programme will facilitate public for greater access to credit, particularly retail, agriculture and MSME segments; and financial assistance under Mudra and Stand-up India programmes.

He said the outreach programme will enable customers for financial inclusion schemes and social security schemes of the government.

The programme will also provide the opportunities for enrolling or updating of Aadhaar details, he added.