Tata AIG hopeful to cross ₹10,000 crore premium mark in FY 22

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Private sector Tata AIG General Insurance is hopeful of expanding its footprint this fiscal despite challenges from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The insurer is eyeing a premium of at least ₹10,000 crore and is set to launch new products in coming months.
“We are looking to cross about ₹10,000 crore mark overall this fiscal,” said Parag Ved, President and Head, Consumer Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance.
The company had gross direct premium underwritten of ₹8,402 crore in 2020-21 and a market share of 4.05 per cent.
Its gross premium underwritten grew by 15.29 per cent in the first three months of the current fiscal to ₹2,074.01 crore by June 30, 2021 compared to ₹1,798.97 crore a year ago.
“Despite the disruption from the pandemic, last year was a good year for us. Prior to the pandemic, we had made certain strategic investments and identified key areas two years back. Health was clearly identified as a very focussed product for us,” Ved said in an interaction with BusinessLine.
The insurer has worked out a strategy of creating a standalone health insurance kind of a set up, which has boosted its customer acquisition in the segment.
Ved said the company has also invested in its distribution expansion in Tier 2 and 3 towns. It is now present in about 750 to 800 locations across the country from about 250 locations about four years ago.
“Now we have a resident representative either through an office or virtual office, which has helped us sustain our growth,” he said.
The insurer is also targeting the younger customer base through new products.
“We are planning to launch slightly digital first products for this segment of millennials and Gen Z, Ved said.
It is also planning to launch high sum insured products as well as disease specific products focussed at cancer care.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...