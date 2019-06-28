UBI counts on OTS scheme for Rs 4,000 crore NPA recovery in FY20

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
United Bank of India (UBI) is targeting an NPA recovery of around Rs 4,000 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal on the back of a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, a top official said on Friday.
In the April-June quarter, the state-owned lender is expecting a recovery of Rs 300-400 crore, which would mainly accrue from the retailing sector, MD and CEO Ashok Kumar Pradhan said.
“We are not expecting any huge recovery from the resolution process, particularly from the steel and power sectors,” he said.
The Government holds over 96 per cent share capital in the bank.
Pradhan said that the board of directors has approved capital raising of Rs 1,000-1,500 crore either through QIP, private placement or share offer to employees.
The bank made a turnaround by reporting Rs 95 crore net profit in the March quarter, the first after seven consecutive quarters of losses.
During the quarter, the operating margin improved with healthy CASA growth and low cost of deposit, he said.
“We are now on the track of profitability after seven quarters. The challenge ahead of us is to consolidate our position further and register improvement under all banking parameters,” Pradhan said.
UBI had posted an overall net loss of Rs 2,316 crore in the last fiscal, owing to a rise in stressed assets and muted loan book growth.
The bank’s gross NPA reduced from 24.10 per cent to 16.48 per cent year-on-year, while net NPA came down from 16.49 per cent to 8.67 per cent, he said.
Pradhan said the lender received capital support to the tune of Rs 4,998 crore from the Centre during 2018-19.
He said UBI has been focusing on the RAM (Retail, Agricultural and MSME) segment for lending.
“We should be out of RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework by the second quarter of 2019-20,” he added.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
FPI flows in to emerging markets such as India will increase once US stock market begins correcting
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor