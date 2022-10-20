Union Bank of India (UBI) reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in second quarter net profit on the back of a rise in net interest income, lower loan loss provisions and write-back in provision on investments even as its advances portfolio grew at a decent clip and asset quality improved.

The public sector bank reported a net profit of ₹1,848 crore in the reporting quarter against ₹1,526 crore in the year ago quarter.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up about 22 per cent YoY to ₹8,305 crore (₹6,829 crore in the year ago period).

Also read
Mahabaleshwara MS (centre), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, receives the ‘DX 2022 Award’

Karnataka Bank wins digital transformation award

Non-interest income, however, was down about 18 per cent YoY to ₹3,276 crore (₹3,978 crore), mainly due to a decline in treasury income and recovery in written-off accounts.

Net interest margin improved to 3.15 per cent from 2.95 per cent in the year ago quarter.

Loan loss provisions were down about 24 per cent YoY at ₹2,816 crore (₹3,693 crore). The bank booked a write-back on investment of ₹113 crore (₹53 crore). Tax outgo was about 21 per cent less YoY at ₹652 crore (₹824 crore).

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 8.45 per cent of gross advances as of September-end 2022 against 10.22 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Net NPAs declined to 2.64 per cent of net advances against 3.31 per cent.

Recovery path

A Manimekhalai, MD & CEO, emphasised that out of the recovery target of ₹15,000 crore for FY23, the Bank already crossed recovery (cash recovery, upgradation, and recovery in technical write-off & dummy ledger interest) of ₹8,900 crore in the first half of the financial year.

Total recovery in the reporting quarter was 10 per cent lower at ₹5,142 crore (₹5,685 crore). Slippages were lower at ₹2,913 crore (₹6,745 crore).

Domestic advances grew 21.54 per cent YoY to ₹7,52,469 crore. Overseas advances rose 37.38 per cent YoY to ₹21,221 crore.

Domestic deposits were up 14.21 per cent YoY to ₹10,42,995 crore while overseas deposits were down about 66 per cent to ₹270 crore.

Good pipeline

Manimekhalai said the Bank has a good pipeline of advances, with unutilised limits amounting to about ₹21,000 crore. She observed that the Bank has excess statutory liquidity ratio securities of about ₹15,000 crore which could be channelised towards credit.

Ashok Chandra, Chief General Manager, said the Bank has exposure aggregating ₹1,000 crore to three stressed assets for which expression of interest has been floated by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) and recovery of about ₹445 crore is expected in the current quarter.

Overall, UBI has identified 11 stressed accounts aggregating ₹6,000 crore to transfer to NARCL.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   